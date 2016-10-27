Govt imposes dusk to dawn curfew on Mandera

By STELLA CHERONO

The Government has imposed an immediate dusk to dawn curfew on Mandera County, two days after Al-Shabaab militants killed 12 people at a hotel.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery on Thursday announced the curfew in a gazette Notice 183 of October 26.

The towns affected by the regulation requiring people to remain indoors between 6.30pm and 6.30am include Mandera Town, Omar Jillo, Arabia, Fino, Lafey Kotulo, Elwak and the environs extending to 20km from the Kenya-Somalia border.

“Every person who resides within the Sub-County shall except under, and in accordance with the terms and conditions of a written permit granted by the respective Deputy County Commissioner for the affected areas, remain indoors in the premises at which they reside or at such other premises as may be authorized,” ordered the CS.

The curfew, according to the order made in accordance to Section 8 (1) of the Public Order Act by the CS will last for 90 days ending December, 27.

Earlier on Thursday, a court in Mandera allowed officers from the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) to hold for 10 days Abdirahman Ali, the caretaker of the hotel.

