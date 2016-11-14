Govt in new bid to protect mangrove forests

By KALUME KAZUNGU

The Kenya Forestry Research Institute (Kefri) is in the process of developing a master plan to protect mangrove forests in the country.

This follows the massive loss of mangroves along Kenya's coastline that forced the government to ban the cutting of the trees.

Kefri Board chairman Sammy Latema said the country has lost almost 18 per cent of its mangrove cover since 1985.

Addressing journalists in Lamu shortly after paying a courtesy call on Governor Issa Timamy at the weekend, Mr Latema said it is unfortunate that a big number of mangroves are being lost every year in the country.

"The rate at which mangroves are being cut is worrying. In fact, the rate of replacement does not match what we are losing. That’s why we are developing a plan to enable sustainable utilisation," said Mr Latema.

He said Kefri will use scientific ways to prevent the loss of mangroves.

He said that though climate change and global warming were global problems, the effects are being felt locally from such destructions.

"We want to embrace climate adaptation and find out how to increase forest cover using the right trees and technology. We want to plant trees that will boost the socio economic activity of these areas," said Mr Latema.

He said it is important for Kefri to work together with counties where mangroves grow to conserve the trees.

“Most of the mangrove forest cover is [on] private land or communal land. We are setting up one of the biggest regional offices in Lamu County [on] a five-acre piece of land for research purposes,” he said.

Governor Timamy said he was delighted to receive the Kefri delegation and thanked them for setting up the regional offices in Lamu.

He said 60 per cent of the mangrove forest cover in the entire coastal region is in Lamu and assured the board of cooperation.