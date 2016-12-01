Govt not interfering with IEBC chair hiring - Kiraithe

By BERNARDINE MUTANU

The government is seeking to allay fears that it is interfering with the operations of the panel selecting members of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Government spokesperson Eric Kiraithe on Thursday said the panel had decided on its own to re-advertise the position of chairperson.

He said the delay will be justified when the panel selects the right person for the job.

Mr Kiraithe said the selection of the IEBC chairman and commissioners should be made within the law.

The selection panel, chaired by Bernadette Musundi, announced last week that it had re-advertised the position after information it received raised significant issues against the five candidates.

The hiring of a new electoral commission boss was stopped temporarily after the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission failed to clear the five shortlisted candidates.

The panel had shortlisted David Mukii Mereka, Roseline Odhiambo-Odede, John Mutakha Kangu, Margaret Wambui Ngugi Shava and David Malakwen Kiprop.