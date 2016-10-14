Govt refutes MSF report on Dadaab refugees

By AGGREY MUTAMBO

The government has refuted a report by medical charity group MSF that claimed 86 per cent of refugees at Dadaab do not want to leave.

Interior Ministry spokesman Mwenda Njoka says there are "serious doubts" about the figures because UN refugee agency UNHCR itself has found that most want to go back home.

"UNHCR has found many refugees are willing to leave. We are just constrained by lack of funding and that is why the repatriation has been slow.