Deputy President William Ruto has said the government is cracking down on illegal medical training colleges, which are mushrooming in the country.

Speaking during the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) graduation on Thursday, Mr Ruto said the government is taking steps to match the education system at universities and the training colleges with the requirements of the job market.

He said more medical training institutes have been established to train more Kenyans in the field to serve its citizens and beyond.

“We have taken deliberate steps to expand the KMTC campuses from 28 in 2013 to 65 today representing a student increase of 10,000 students to increase the number of qualified, professional and competent medical personnel to serve the country and in the globe,” he said.

Mr Ruto said it was gratifying to note that Kenya has provided qualified medical practitioners who are currently serving in 18 countries around the world.

Namibia had requested Kenya for 300 nurses while Liberia was also in contact for medical personnel.

The Deputy President also said the Higher Education Loan Boards will extend loans to students in middle-level colleges to increase the number of qualified people to drive the country’s industrial growth.

He said the board has disbursed Sh1 billion for medical students and others at middle-level colleges this financial year.

He stressed that no student will be sent away on account of lack of fees.

He also expressed satisfaction with the administration of national examinations this year, saying there was no leakage as recorded in previous years.