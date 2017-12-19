By STELLA CHERONO

More by this Author

The government will deregister driving schools and restructure the Traffic Police Department in its latest bid to curb road crashes, whose death toll this month alone has hit 180.

Other measures announced Monday include dualling of roads at black spots, retraining of drivers, erection of speed bumps, installation of road signs, marking of road surfaces and construction of footbridges.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Nairobi, Transport and Infrastructure Cabinet Secretary James Macharia and his Education colleague Fred Matiang’i, the acting Interior CS, expressed their concern at the spate of accidents over the past three weeks.

ROAD SAFETY

The duo spoke at Transcom House. Also present were Matatu Welfare Association chairman Simon Kimutai and National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) Director-General Francis Meja.

The CSs vowed to mobilise State departments to prevent deaths on Kenyan roads this festive season.

They also outlined short- and long-term road safety measures.

“The rise in the number of fatal accidents is a matter of grave concern,” Mr Macharia said.

“These accidents are a result of driver errors such as speeding, lane indiscipline, driving under the influence of alcohol, poor overtaking and others.”

DRIVING SCHOOLS

Dr Matiang’i said his ministry and that of Transport would work together to ensure all road users adhere to traffic rules.

He recommended an overhaul of the driving curriculum and a fresh registration of all driving schools in the country, which he said were “giving driving licences to murderers”.

The CS took issue with judicial officers who give errant police officers court orders to stop disciplinary action against them, rendering National Police Service (NPS) and the National Police Service Commission (NPSC) decisions irrelevant.

“Recently, 127 police officers were kicked out of the service for various cases of misconduct but they moved to court and obtained orders stopping their sacking,” Dr Matiang’i said.

“It is unfortunate that some of those transferred from weighbridges get orders stopping their transfers and we all know why they do not want to be moved.”

TRAINING

Saying the court orders frustrate the authority of the Inspector-General of Police, he added: “We plan to have a discussion with the Judiciary concerning this.”

The briefing followed a successive fatal crashes recently.

In just two weeks, 180 people — almost thrice the death toll between January 1 and November 29 — have been killed in road accidents.

Mr Macharia said all drivers, including those of public service vehicles, will be retrained from next month using a new competence-based curriculum.

BLACK SPOTS

Further, a new generation e-licence will be issued to all drivers from next month in a phased programme that will prioritise PSV operators.

Saying the government had mapped out black spots, he said the deadly Kibunja-Salgaa stretch was being improved.

“Three emergency runaway truck ramps and a lorry brake temperature checking point and holding yard will be constructed at Kibunja,” Mr Macharia said.

A dual carriageway will also be constructed at the 10km climbing lane section.

Other measures include widening of the Nyanja Kamara bridge, improved road marking with cat’s eye reflectors and signage and installation of guard rails.

SPEED BUMPS

Long-term measures under consideration include dualling of the Nairobi-Nakuru-Mau Summit road under a public private partnership contract.

“The procurement of the contractor is ongoing. This, once completed, will ensure that the entire road capacity and safety is improved,” Mr Macharia said.

Apart from building nine footbridges on Thika Superhighway, 14 on Outering Road, five on the Southern Bypass and three in Westlands and Mlolongo in the first quarter of 2018, the CS said the government will erect speed bumps, rumble strips and signage.

While appealing to Kenyans to speak out against reckless road users, he asked them to report culprits to NTSA hotline 0718555999 or police emergency numbers.

DRIVERS

NTSA statistics have implicated private vehicles in 29 per cent of the accidents since January.

Private and commercial vehicles and PSVs accounted for 729,631 and 558 accidents, respectively.

In Kakamega, National Assembly Majority Whip Benjamin Washiali said Parliament will discuss law changes to control work schedules of long-distance drivers and improve emergency response.

“We realised that some drivers take long hours on the road and become exhausted,” Mr Washiali, the Mumias East MP, said.

“Some of them fall asleep behind the steering wheel and this adds to the road carnage.”

In Bomet, Rift Valley leaders called for dualling of the Nakuru-Eldoret highway at Salgaa to be hastened.

— Additional reports by Shaban Makokha and Geoffrey Rono