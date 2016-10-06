By EUNICE KILONZO

The ministry of Health will install CCTV cameras inside Kenyatta National Hospital as part of security measures following the brutal killing of a patient there last year.

Makau Matheka, a representative from the ministry, told the National Assembly’s Health Committee on Thursday that the cameras would be installed "very soon".

The decision comes after Cosmas Mutunga, 42, a cancer patient, was attacked and killed by unknown assailants in Ward 8C on the dawn of November 29, 2015.

CONSIDER PRIVACY

"The installation [of cameras] will put into consideration the privacy of patients even as we ensure their safety," said Dr Matheka.

The committee was inspecting the national referral hospital following a petition regarding the brutal murder of the father of four.

KNH chief executive Lily Koros said the cameras are one of several measures the hospital is taking to beef up security.