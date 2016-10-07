Grief as families identify bodies of terror victims

By COLLINS OMULO

Families of six people killed in a suspected Al-Shabaab raid in Mandera Town were on Thursday inundated with grief as they identified the bodies of their loved ones.

A sombre mood engulfed Chiromo Mortuary in Nairobi as the families identified bodies with the help of teams from the Kenya Red Cross and National Disaster Management Unit.

The dead were three quarry workers, two employees of Islamic Relief Kenya, a humanitarian organisation in northern Kenya, and a barber.

Mr David Munene, Mr Duncan Ndegwa and Mr John Ndegwa were quarry workers, Mr David Chege worked as a barber in Mandera, while Mr Evans Araka and Mr Levis Mwalimu were employees of Islamic Relief Kenya.

Those who spoke to the Nation recounted their last moments with their loved ones while others were too distraught to speak.

Ms Rebecca Otiende, Mr Araka’s widow, said her husband was not his usual self the last time they were together as they planned their wedding.

“We were with Evans days before he died. He came home from work as we were planning our wedding, which was to take place next month. But what struck me most was the funny behaviour he had this time. He ate a lot and did not want to leave my side,” recalled Ms Otiende.

She added that her husband took her leso and scarf with him, saying Mandera was hot and that “she will use the items to identify him”, words which came to pass.

Mr Enock Mururi, a brother to Mr Araka, said his brother was forced by circumstances beyond his control to take up the job as he was the sole bread winner of the family.

“My brother was our family’s only hope. He was out of work before he took up the job with Islamic Relief Kenya as the credit manager so as to support the family, who were solely dependent on him. He was forced by circumstances to take up the offer even though Mandera was a very insecure place,” said the brother.

Mr Amos Mwatata, a cousin of Mr Mwalimu, said he had only been in Mandera for a year and four months and was pursuing a master’s degree before he met his death.