Hard work, discipline cited for sterling performance

By NATION TEAM

More by this Author

Discipline, hard work, completion of the syllabus and cooperation between parents and teachers have been cited by top schools and students as the key to impressive Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examination released on Thursday.

Teachers at schools of top candidates Victor Oduor Odhiambo (Daisy Special School, Kakamega) and Kevin Ngatia (Tender Care Academy, Nairobi) also said faith on the part of the candidates, their parents and the school staff contributed to their excellence in the examination.

In Kakamega, Victor, 15, said faith in God and advice from his teachers and parents were the motivation he required to score 437 marks out of the possible 500 to emerge the top candidate.

“I did my best by studying hard and trusted in God who gave me the good results,” he said.

“Teachers convinced me to focus on my studies and I took their advice.”

His class teacher Josphine Atieno was elated by the results when the Nation team visited the school.

In Nairobi, Kevin, 14, said respect for his teachers and parents were his greatest pillar.

“I also trusted in God and took all the advice that my teachers gave me and did not take anything that my school has provided for us for granted,” he said.

COMMUNAL EFFORT

Tender Care director Evanson Kahoro said their best strategy was to give the parents the freedom to help run the school.

“We also try as much as we can to cover the syllabus early and pinpoint the weakness in our students and correct it,” he said.

Lakewood School director Samuel Kimamo, whose school also produced several top performers, attributed the success of the students to teamwork, hard work, motivation of teachers, embracing technology and building confidence among students.

“Pupil-teacher relationship is also key,” he said.

In Eldoret, Hill School’s head teacher Emel Sitienei said teachers and parents played a key role in his school whereby 20 out of 174 candidates scored above 400 marks.

“We attribute to the good performance to cooperation between the community, parents and teachers. We also clear our syllabus early,” he said.

Nakuru’s Janerosa Wanjiku Mwangi who scored 433 marks at St Mary’s Girls Boarding Primary School said she excelled “because of her discipline”.

In Meru, it emerged that working outside of the normal class hours and completing their syllabus as early as July, allowed the pupils to revise for the exams early.

DETERMINATION

Amina Abdul Faraj, who scored 400 marks at Lamu Stone Town Academy, cited hard work for her good performance.

She would wake up at 2am everyday to study and arrive at school at 6am.

Her grandfather Lali Sholi said: “She worked hard for it and so we are not really surprised,” he said.

Kwale’s top candidate Alex Kalama, who scored 420 marks, at Redeemed Academy, attributed his success to God, his parents and teachers whom he said had been very supportive.

In Baringo, 12-year-old Maercuy Jerop, who scored 400 marks at Pombo Primary School, dedicated her victory to hard work and dedication.

Jerop would milk all the family’s six cows in the absence of her mother, and still make time to do her homework.

The head teacher of Precious Hope Primary School Merab Hatib in Kisii said the performance was due to dedication.

The school registered a mean score of 399 marks and topped in the county.