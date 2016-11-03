By AGGREY MUTAMBO

More by this Author

Recently dismissed UN mission in South Sudan Lt Gen Johnson Mogoa Kimani Ondieki, may have been a victim of flawed structures within the Mission itself and the power sharing arrangement that allowed rebel leader Riek Machar to return to government.

A flexible position by South Sudan mediators to allow rebels to set their camp near a UN base in the country became the spark that cost the Kenyan commander his job.

On Wednesday, Kenya announced it would no longer take part in South Sudan’s peace process to protest the sacking of their decorated soldier.

But Juba argues the provision in the peace agreement for two armies should be the one to be blamed because it allowed mediators to give a lot of leeway that compromised security.

“It was obvious that if you situate one army base near civilians and a fight breaks out, it could easily spill over to civilians,” argued Jimmy Makuach, South Sudan’s Deputy Ambassador to Nairobi.

“We had reservations with this arrangement because it was a recipe for chaos. But we hope that the new Vice President Taban Deng Gai will help a faster unification of the armies,” he told the Nation. The document says the proximity of the UN base and the civilian camps with that of the rebels created an inevitable danger both to the UN staff and civilians.

“These Opposition soldiers were placed less than a kilometre from UN House and the POC (protection of civilian) sites, putting internally displaced persons and UN personnel in the crossfire should fighting break out,” the document notes.

“International mediators working with the government and opposition at the time agreed that this was a necessary compromise in order to secure the peace agreement.”

On Tuesday, UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon sacked Lt-Gen Ondieki as the Commander of the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNmiss) forces, after an investigation revealed he had failed to protect civilians during the violence in Juba in July.

The Kenyan Commander, appointed only in May this year, found himself in the thick of things after violence broke out between the opposing forces in South Sudan. But he has been blamed for inaction, according to an independent investigation set up by UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon.

“The Force did not operate under a unified command, resulting in multiple and sometimes conflicting orders to the four troop contingents from China, Ethiopia, Nepal and India, and ultimately underusing the more than 1,800 infantry troops at UN House,” the report charges.

Dr Machar who had signed a peace agreement with President Salva Kiir in August last year had asked that his troops be allowed back to South Sudan, as well as some of his weapons. In fact he demanded that they be situated near the capital, Juba. The peace agreement they signed allowed for the existence of two armies, to be eventually merged at the end of the transitional government.

This demand was vehemently opposed by the Special Representative Ellen Margrethe Løj, international security advisors and army generals in the Sudan People’s Liberation Army.

Eventually, Machar was allowed in with 1200 of his troops plus his weapons. Dr Machar was sworn in as the First Vice President of the county in April, but he only lasted for three months.

In July violence broke out between troops loyal to the President and those loyal to the vice president leading to the death of 250 people including soldiers from both sides. Two UN peacekeepers are reported to have died in the fight.

In the aftermath, Riek Machar fled Juba, demanding a buffer force before he could return.

But a report says the chaotic flow of command was the responsibility of the Kenyan commander. With the irregular flow of command, the UN investigators said, Unmiss failed to protect civilians under their guard, as well as their own staff and property. At one point, the Chinese battalion abandoned their bases when ambushed, leaving civilians on their own. The Nepalese police unit tried to stop looters of relief food, but they were overpowered.

Further investigations by human rights NGO Amnesty International, and later the UN itself found During the three-day chaos, the UN found that artillery, tanks and helicopter gunships were all used, with most the battles occurring near the UN base. Two Chinese peacekeepers were killed and several others injured, 182 buildings on the UN compound were riddled spots caused by bullets and rocket-propelled grenades.

Yesterday, Riek Machar’s spokesman Gatdet Dak agreed with the UN findings, saying the Mission forces had failed to protect people.

“Their weapons are superior. I think it was inaction, not a weakness,” he said.

The Mission is composed of about 12,000 soldiers from 55 countries including Kenya. As it is, each country retains the right to punish own troops in case of indiscipline.

For Unmiss, the coordination was poor even before the crisis in July. The report admits that the Mission has an established culture of reporting and acting in silos, meaning its departments are often reluctant to share information with one another, even when quick action was needed.

There existed a Joint Operation centre and the Security Information Operations Centre, which were not co-located as is routine with UN practice. This contributed to uncoordinated response, which appears to be a flowing problem with most UN peacekeeping missions.

Protection of civilians was a mandate given to peacekeeping missions only from 1999 starting with that in Sierra Leone. But critics have called for enforcement missions which have mandates to enter combat.