Hasten probe into Kisii traders’ killing, Senator urges

Nyamira Senator Kennedy Okongo wants the government to expeditiously investigate the shooting of two female traders at Daraja Mbili Market, Kisii County.

Mr Okongo said CS Joseph Nkaissery should ensure those involved are held responsible for the offence.

He said the government cannot claim to be in control of the security of Kenyans with trigger-happy police officers on duty.

"These killings are unjustified and those involved must carry the responsibility,” Senator Okongo said.

The two women were shot dead by police during a scuffle with boda boda riders at Daraja Mbili market on Thursday evening.

Kisii County Commissioner Kula Hache said the officers’ guns had been seized for ballistics testing.

“Once the tests are complete we will be able to determine which officer fired the fatal bullets and then take action accordingly,” she told the Sunday Nation.

Mr Okongo, however, said that the seizure of the officers’ guns was not enough.

“Seizing the guns without apprehending the officers involved amounts to delaying justice for the victims and their families. The matter at hand is very serious and must be treated as such,’’ he said.

At the same time, he criticised DP William Ruto for alluding that monthly stipends for the elderly had been increased.

"You can’t purport to care for the elderly in Kenya yet the largest population of this class is suffering in the villages," he said.

He said Gusii has over 100,000 people aged over 65 but very few of them were getting the support.

He said Ruto should not use the cash transfer programme as a political bait to get Gusii votes for Jubilee in the August 2017 polls.

He said Gusii can only support President Kenyatta’s re-election if the 2007-8 post-election violence victims are fully compensated.