Patients suffer as doctors strike - PHOTOS

A deserted laboratory at Migori Referral Hospital on December 5, 2016. PHOTO | ELISHA OTIENO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Patients wait without hope at the Thika Level Five hospital on December 5, 2016 following a doctors' strike. PHOTO | MARY WAMBUI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Dr Ouma Oluga joins medics at the Public Service Club on December 5, 2016. PHOTO | EUNICE KILONZO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Relatives of a patient admitted in ward 3 at the Kakamega County hospital preparing to take him home on December 5, 2016 after doctors went on strike countrywide. PHOTO | BENSON AMADALA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

A deserted ward at the Coast General Provincial Hospital in Mombasa County on December 5, 2016. Doctors and nurses have stayed away.PHOTO | AHMED MOHAMMED | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Patients wait to be attended to at the Moi County Referral Hospital in Voi Taita Taveta on December 5, 2016. County government officials led by health services executive Gifton Mkala are going round the hospital to check the situation. PHOTO | LUCY MKANYIKA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

A deserted casualty area at the Nakuru level 5 hospital on December 5, 2016 as the nurses' strike entered its 5th day. PHOTO | MAGDALENE WANJA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Patients leave Nakuru Level Five Hospital on December 5, 2016 following a strike by nurses for the fifth day. PHOTO | MAGDALENE WANJA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Doctors at the Public Service Club on December 5, 2016 wearing lab coats, masks and theatre caps. PHOTO | EUNICE KILONZO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Medics at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, Eldoret converge outside the facility to officially launch their strike n December 5, 2016. PHOTO | WYCLIFF KIPSANG | NATION MEDIA GROUP