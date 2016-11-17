Heavy rains delay delivery of exam papers in Garissa

By ABDIMALIK HAJIR

Heavy down pour delayed examinations at Sankuri Secondary School in Garissa County after a container ferrying morning examinations papers got stucked in mud due to poor road network.

Speaking to the Nation on phone Balambala sub-county Education Director Idriss Buthul said the lorry carrying examinations materials for two school left Balambala at 6 in the morning.

He said the vehicle dropped some papers at Saka Girls’ Secondary School at 7.35 am before and proceeding to Sankuri school but got stucked at Dure about 120km from the examinations centre.

The sub-county education boss said effort to have the container removed from the mud have proved futile and the education officials are in touch with Kenya National Examinations council to ensure exams are delivered.