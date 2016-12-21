The case will be mentioned on January 24.

By CHARLES LWANGA

By KAZUNGU SAMUEL

The High Court has quashed a decision by Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi to suspend eight senior officials linked to the theft of Sh51 million from the county’s Central Bank account.

Malindi Resident Judge Said Chitembwe ordered the county government and assembly to reinstate the officers to their work stations and restore their rights and responsibilities.

The order also stops the Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet, Director of Public Prosecution Keriako Tobiko and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission from harassing, arresting and charging the county officers.

The officials include Lenox Mwadzoya, Paul Mwazo, John Kalume, Josephine Muramba, Johnson Nyamawi Gambi, Dr Timothy Malingi, Dickson Tembo and Jacob Konde.

The orders also compel the county government and assembly to produce IP addresses, phone geographical locations, IFMIS administrators and IT support staff investigations on theft of Sh51 million before hearing of the case.