High Court quashes Kingi's decision to suspend eight Kilifi county officials

Wednesday December 21 2016

Kilifi County Governor Amason Kingi. The High

Kilifi County Governor Amason Kingi. The High Court has ordered Kilifi County to reinstate eight senior officials who were suspended from work after they were linked to the Sh51 million theft. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • The order also stops the Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet, Director of Public Prosecution Keriako Tobiko and Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission from harassing, arresting and charging the county officers.

  • The case will be mentioned on January 24.

Advertisement
By CHARLES LWANGA
More by this Author
By KAZUNGU SAMUEL
More by this Author

The High Court has quashed a decision by Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi to suspend eight senior officials linked to the theft of Sh51 million from the county’s Central Bank account.

Malindi Resident Judge Said Chitembwe ordered the county government and assembly to reinstate the officers to their work stations and restore their rights and responsibilities.

The order also stops the Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet, Director of Public Prosecution Keriako Tobiko and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission from harassing, arresting and charging the county officers.

The officials include Lenox Mwadzoya, Paul Mwazo, John Kalume, Josephine Muramba,  Johnson Nyamawi Gambi, Dr Timothy Malingi, Dickson Tembo and Jacob Konde.

The orders also compel the county government and assembly to produce IP addresses, phone geographical locations, IFMIS administrators and IT support staff investigations on theft of Sh51 million before hearing of the case.

The case will be mentioned on January 24.

Related Content

Related Stories

Fri Nov 25 19:04:18 EAT 2016

Kingi ready to face EACC over Sh51m county scam

He described himself as the whistle blower in the theft of the millions which has left residents in shock.

  • Sun Nov 20 22:06:00 EAT 2016 Kingi tells off Ruto over scandal
  • Fri Nov 25 00:13:16 EAT 2016 Rival groups demonstrate over corruption allegations in Kilifi