By STELLA CHERONO

More by this Author

Suspected gangsters posing as detectives raided the Nairobi home of Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti and robbed him of cash, phones and jewellery.

The four armed men entered the governor’s house in Karen, Nairobi at 8.30 pm and robbed him of Sh400,000.

Karen police boss Cunningham Suiyanka on Wednesday said investigations have been launched into the robbery.

He said police suspect the robbery was an inside job.

Four employees, including a gardener, a watchman and two others have recorded statements with police.