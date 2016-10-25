House committee directs Boinnet to arrest NYS scam key suspect Josephine Kabura
Tuesday October 25 2016
National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee has issued summons for the arrest of National Youth Service (NYS) scandal’s key suspect Josephine Kabura.
The summons direct the Inspector-General of Police Joseph Boinnet to arrest and haul Ms Kabura before the committee before the end of the week.
Ms Kabura is said to have fraudulently received over Sh1.8 billion from the NYS through her companies.
She has failed three attempts to appear before the PAC.