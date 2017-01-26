How CJ Maraga will run Judiciary

By BRIAN MOSETI

The Chief Justice on Thursday unveiled a blueprint of how the Judiciary will be run in his tenure.

Justice David Maraga, who has been in office for just a hundred days, said this plan is based on a consumer-friendly approach that will transform and restore public confidence in the Judiciary.

The blueprint will be centred on six key areas: improving access to justice, handling corruption in and out of the Judiciary, improving ICT, reducing cases backlogs, digitisation, and leadership and governance.

But all these aspirations, he said, are based on transforming the Judiciary, a foundation that was laid by immediate former CJ Willy Mutunga.

"There has been earnest transformation in the last five years and for these we thank Mr Mutunga.

"I want to preside over an institution that is service-oriented, one that is glaring in its service delivery," said the CJ.

He said a committee has been set up to monitor the progress of the blueprint and its implementation. The committee will be headed by Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu.

While he stressed on separation of powers among the branches of government, he acknowledged the need for interdependency to achieve the aspirations of the common man.

GITHU, PARLIAMENT PLEDGE SUPPORT

The other arms of government represented at the meeting at the Supreme Court buildings pledged to give the Judiciary the necessary support.

Attorney-General Githu Muigai stressed that the government will provide all the necessary resources to ensure the Judiciary is independent and impartial.

"Government is committed to a truly independent and impartial Judiciary. It is good for the citizens, for government and for all of us," he said.

The two Houses of Parliament houses also pledged their support to the Judiciary.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi and his Senate counterpart Ekwee Ethuro both said that separation of powers in government and its arms is all meant for common goal.

"We want a Judiciary you can run to whether you are a common mwananchi or even the President. I'm happy the Judiciary today is not the one we used to know, but one Kenyans can run to," said Mr Ethuro.