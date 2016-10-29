How are you tackling insecurity in North Rift ahead of exams?

In this series in the Sunday Nation we invite readers to send questions to select public figures. Answers will be published in the next print and online editions. This week Interior CS Joseph Nkaissery responds to your questions

The latest attack in Mandera has sent shock waves down our spines. While we appreciate the work our security forces have been doing with some losing lives in the line of duty, we still feel the frequency and casualties of attacks in border towns like Mandera can be minimised. What became of the wall you told Kenyans was being constructed along the Kenyan border and Somalia?

Komen Morris, Eldoret

Thank you Komen for appreciating the work we are doing to secure this beautiful country of ours.

The country is faced with multiple security challenges because of its geographical positioning, which places us next to two unstable states of Somalia and South Sudan.

The securitisation of the Kenya-Somalia border is an on-going project spearheaded by a multi-agency team.

This is a long-term project whose benefits will be felt later but in the meantime, our security agents are doing everything possible to minimise attacks from terrorists, as you must have noticed.

The high level of insecurity in Elgeyo-Marakwet County has seen many school-going children flee. The Standard Eight candidates, a critical class preparing for national exams, have not been spared. What measures have you put in place to guarantee them security during the exam period?

Bonny Mutai, Londiani

First, let me assure you that the government takes very seriously its responsibility to ensure security of all Kenyans wherever they are.

Regarding the situation in Elgeyo-Marakwet, I have instructed the Regional Co-ordinator in the Rift Valley to work closely with local leaders to ensure that security issues are addressed at political and social levels.

I can guarantee you that we will do everything in our power to ensure that all pupils do their exams in peace.

Lastly, I would like to inform you that last week, I spent several days at the Kenya School of Adventure and Leadership in Nanyuki meeting with all members of County Security and Intelligence Committees from the 47 counties where we discussed, among other things, how to ensure that forthcoming exams are carried out in a peaceful and secure environment.

During one of the meetings, we invited Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and education officers from all counties to discuss security during exams and security of exam papers as well.

You recently held a press conference where you dismissed the investigative series code named Deadly Force, by the Sunday Nation, as a hoax meant to disparage the Kenya Police. Why do you deny the facts and refuse to reign in corrupt and rogue officers?

Mungai Dennis Wainaina, Lower Kabete

I hope you are not one of those who believe everything that is reported in the media.

The fact that these reports were published does not make them gospel truth.

We have our own mechanism of investigating through which we found out that most of the reports were mere allegations meant to malign hardworking police officers who risk their lives for Kenyans, including journalists who write such reports.

On corruption in the police service, you must be aware that there are oversight bodies that deal with such matters and have indeed taken firm action whenever police officers are found guilty of such offences.

Wanton condemnation of the police service will not help anyone.

And as I have said before, I am yet to meet a police officer who puts his hand in your pocket to remove a bribe!

Kenyans too must abide by the law and equally refuse to bribe when caught breaking the law and instead go through the legal process.

“When you rattle a snake, be prepared to be bitten.” Those were the famous words of John Michuki when he held the security docket, and there was no meddling of the media people in security matters.

Why don’t you adopt the same philosophy to deter the media from creating mountains out of anthills on security matters, including the recent unsubstantiated report on extra-judicial killings?

Erick ole Agade, Malaba

Erick, I agree with you that on several occasions the media makes huge mountains out of anthills and when this happens myself or other relevant officers of the ministry point out the correct situation and what the facts are.

More often than not, the media decides to downplay or ignore its own failings and/or mistakes because it (the media) wants to be perceived as infallible.

This kind of approach is damaging not just to the morale of the country’s hardworking security officers but also the country’s international standing and business environment in the long run, which eventually hurts everyone, media business included.

Regarding taking a Michuki approach, I am afraid we live under a different legal regime with a new Constitution, which requires doing things differently.

Hello sir, thank you for the good work you are doing to ensure there’s security within our borders. However, you are a state officer and the law forbids you from participating in politics. Nevertheless, you have been seen in public gatherings calling for support for Jubilee Party. Don’t you think this is direct infringement of the law that you’re supposed to protect?

Edward Wanjala Mangoli, Kabuchai

Thank you for your question and compliments. Indeed, we are doing everything possible to return Kenya to her former glory as an “Island of Peace”.

Regarding participating in politics, I have deliberately avoided dabbling in politics.

However, as a Cabinet Secretary, I must support the government of the day. Supporting the government and participating in politics are worlds apart. As such, there is no infringement of the law on my part.

While in the Opposition, I remember that your stand was that the then security ministers did little to curb terrorism, border clashes, tribal fights, police brutality, and executions, among other ills. What happened, where did the rain start beating you? My second question, what is your position on the runaway corruption in the Jubilee government?

Molly Abuga Ong’era, Nyamira

When I was in the opposition I pointed out certain failings in the security and other sectors in the government.

After I was appointed Cabinet Secretary in charge of security, I embarked on addressing these issues.

We have made tremendous strides in dealing with security challenges facing the country and I can confidently say that the country is in a better security position than it was a few years ago.

Regarding what you call “runaway corruption in the Jubilee government”, I would like to inform you that no other government in this country’s history has done more to deal squarely with the issue of corruption.

It is surprising that some Kenyans like you do not seem to appreciate actions taken in this regard, including the President taking action on Cabinet secretaries and other senior government officers mentioned in corrupt deals.

Fighting corruption takes concerted efforts of several institutions and each must do its part.

Why is it that when it is matters to do with politics your response is always immediate and you are temperamental but when its matters to do with insecurity and corruption you become absent without apology?

Herbert Tintin Dadoh- Kisumu

Herbert Tintin, I presume that is your name, I have never run away from a challenge nor have I ever been “away without apology” anytime my country required my services as the overall head of the country’s internal security sector.

Mr CS, what is the ministry doing to address cases of stressed policemen and policewomen either committing suicide or committing crimes of passion, shooting colleagues or killing their seniors?

Derek Liech, Kisauni, Mombasa County

The National Police Service has established a Chaplaincy and Counselling Department to handle such situations. This follows an internal inquiry commissioned recently by the Inspector General of Police.

What’s the relevance of height as a requirement to join the disciplined forces while countries such as China, Korea and Japan have officers with relatively short persons?

Derek Liech, Kisauni, Mombasa County

Thank you for your interesting question Derek. However, let me point out that we recruit officers to the National Police Service from Kenyan communities whose average height is higher than the societies you have mentioned.

Each country recruits police officers according to the conditions prevailing in that particular country.

The devastating effects of illicit brews in the rural areas cannot be overemphasised. Much of the growing poverty levels in rural Kenya can be attributed to this menace. In the midst of all these challenges, some counties have gone ahead to legalise brews like Busaa and chang’aa. What is the position of the national government?

Komen Morris, Eldoret

I agree with you Komen that illicit brews are bad for our country and our people.

My ministry has been in the forefront fighting this menace countrywide.

As you must be aware, my Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho has visited more than half of the counties to personally lead the fight against illicit brews.

We have destroyed over 25 million litres of chang’aa, busaa, kang’ara and other types of such brews.

Are you aware of an illegal petroleum depot selling adulterated petrol and diesel products operated with full blessings of area police bosses next to Cabanas in Nairobi’s Embakasi?

Mathews, Embakasi

I am not aware of that illegal depot but I am aware of the countrywide operation dealing with that menace in which several people have been arrested and appeared in court.

Areas targeted include Nakuru, Eldoret Nairobi and Kisumu. However, I have instructed Inspector-General of the National Police Service Joseph Boinnet to investigate the alleged depot in Embakasi and take immediate action.

Why has the government not repealed the Prisons Act to conform to the requirements of the new Constitution?

Andrew Maranga, Malindi

Kenya Prisons Service was established under the Prisons Act (Cap 90) and Borstal Institutions Act (Cap 92) Laws of Kenya, which were last reviewed in 1977.

With the promulgation of the new Constitution, initiatives to review the two Acts commenced immediately.

Through intensive consultations with prison officers and partners, two draft Bills have been aligned to the Constitution and forwarded to the Law Reform Commission for further processing and presentation to the National Assembly.

What happened to the promised harmonisation of prisons allowances? And why are prisons officers forced to pay electricity bills yet other disciplined services are getting this privilege free of charge?

Andrew Maranga, Malindi

Salaries of prisons staff were increased and brought in line with those of the police in 2004.

But the discrepancy in risk allowance for police and prison officers is unfortunate and the concerns raised are genuine.

The matter has been discussed and follow up is being done to harmonise all entitlements.

In addition, more engagements and consultations are on course to improve the salary and allowances for police and prisons.

Prison officers below the rank of Inspector enjoy the privilege of free government accommodation, electricity and water.

No prison officer in such category has been forced to pay for electricity.

But concerns have been raised on some junior officers abusing this privilege by misusing power leading to power overloads and huge electricity bills.

This matter is being addressed through meter separations, installation of circuit breakers and general staff sensitisation on management of government utilities.

The Justice Philip Ransley committee report on reforms recommended a wide range of issues to reform the police service. However, the issue of police salaries has been pending for years. Should officers expect an improved pay soon?

Ojwang Jacques, Bondo

There has since been an upward adjustment of police salaries and allowances since the Ransley Report.

It is also important to note that at the moment the Salaries and Remuneration Commission, the body that is legally mandated to deal with remuneration of public officers, is undertaking job evaluation aimed at recommending the appropriate pay scale for various police officers.

What measures is the government taking to improve the living conditions of prison officers?

Andrew Maranga, Malindi