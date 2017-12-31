Mr Justice Odunga was subjected of harsh criticisms especially for ruling against the government in several cases.

By SAM KIPLAGAT

Judges have in the past one year endured harsh words and, in some instances, threats for carrying out their work.

From threats of “we shall revisit” to being labelled “korti bandia” (kangaroo court) and “wakora”, the judges have been on the receiving end from both sides of the political divide.

The attacks have increased as the Judiciary moved to assert its independence in handling disputes before it.

They peaked after the Supreme Court nullified the August 8 presidential election and ordered the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to conduct fresh election with 60 days.

At some point, Chief Justice David Maraga, as the chairperson of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) was forced to come out and defend the Judiciary from these attacks.

Mr Maraga pointed out that individual judges, particularly those at the Supreme Court, as well as other judicial officers and staff, have been attacked, threatened and negatively profiled on social media. He said senior political leaders have also threatened the Judiciary promising ‘‘to cut it down to size’’ and ‘’teach us a lesson’’.

DEMEANING

“These attacks are denigrating, demeaning and degrading and are meant to intimidate, threaten and cow the institution and individual judges. Such acts are not only unlawful but also savage in nature,” he said.

Other than Chief Justice Maraga, other judges who were targets of verbal and online attacks were Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, Justices Isaac Lenaola, Njoki Ndung’u, several Court of Appeal judges as well as High Court Judge George Odunga.

Justice Lenaola at one time threatened to sue the Digital director at State House Denis Itumbi after the latter made allegations about him in connection to the nullification of the August 8 presidential election.

The Supreme Court judge was among the majority which nullified the presidential poll result. He demanded that Mr Itumbi deletes all the tweets and apologises to him.

Mr Justice Odunga was subjected of harsh criticisms especially for ruling against the government in several cases.

TRIBAL POLITICS

Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale accused Justice Odunga of playing tribal politics and being partisan. This was in regard to an application by the opposition on proposed amendments before Parliament. Politicians also complained about the judge for his handling of the ballot printing case against Dubai based firm Al Ghurair.

In the statement issued by JSC, Justice Maraga said that whereas they recognise and respect the rights of citizens to speak their minds, some attacks were clearly intended to intimidate the Judiciary and individual judges.

“In view of these unfortunate developments, the JSC would like to state that we unreservedly condemn these mindless acts of aggression against the Judiciary and reiterate that if anything happens to the individual judges, staff or their families, those making inciting statements will be personally held responsible,” he said.

DEFEND JUDGES

Despite coming out boldly to defend judges, an attack was carried against Justice Mwilu’s aide, a few hours before the Supreme Court judges held a sitting to hear an application in connection to the repeat poll. The shooting made the Deputy CJ to miss the sitting and eventually, the court failed to convene over lack of quorum.

Before that, Justice Maraga had complained that the Inspector-General of Police Joseph Boinett, who is expected to provide security to all government facilities, had repeatedly ignored calls to act, exposing judicial officers, property and litigants to danger. Mr Boinett dismissed the claims.

Angered by the actions Mr Maraga stated that the Judiciary is an arm of government equal to the Executive and the Legislature. And if leaders are tired of having a strong and independent Judiciary, they should call a referendum and abolish it altogether.

“Before that happens, the Judiciary will continue to discharge its mandate in accordance with the Constitution and individual oaths of office,” he said.