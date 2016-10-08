How provisions in new law put polls body in tight corner

By WALTER MENYA

Days after the new election laws came into force, their implications are now becoming clear to the electoral commission.

Parliament recently enacted the Election Laws (Amendment) Act and the Election Offences Act which constitute amendments to five pieces of legislation consisting of the Elections Act of 2011, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Act of 2011, the Supreme Court Act of 2012, the Registration of Persons Act of 2012, and the Political parties Act of 2011.

The laws, according to an analysis by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), impacts almost every facet of their plans, most of which had been documented in the Elections Operations Plan (EOP).

“These changes will no doubt impact how the commission repositions itself to be able to deliver credible elections in 2017,” the internal analysis by IEBC which the Sunday Nation has obtained states.

While the country is pre-occupied with the recruitment of new IEBC commissioners and the procurement of an integrated electronic management system, there are about eight other concerns the staff of the secretariat are grappling with.

The commission says in the analysis that new laws do not allow them breathing space while certain provisions like capping of the number of voters per polling station may disenfranchise voters.

“Capping such a number without providing flexibility to the commission in certain circumstances assumes a higher risk with potential to disenfranchise voters,” IEBC’s analysis of the new laws states.

The Election Laws (Amendment) Act caps the number of voters per polling station at 500.

And besides the associated financial and human resource costs, IEBC will now have to map the country afresh.

In 2013, IEBC had 24,559 registration centres in 290 constituencies, the same that were gazetted as polling centres during elections.

In the last elections, IEBC said there were 14,388,781 registered voters, a figure that is projected to rise in 2017 elections by eight million.

IEBC hopes 22,388,781 will vote in 2017 which means that the polling stations will nearly double.

“Since the polling station is the main cost driver of elections budget, any increase in the number of polling stations will lead to increase in cost of elections,” IEBC says.

“Some polling centres may require additional space for expansion, which is not easily available. Since the commission has very little room for manoeuvre, the immediate concern will be whether the law should be amended to give the commission discretion to decide on allocation and distribution of polling station.

NO METHODOLOGY

The agency is also grappling with the issue of party primaries.

The news laws provide that a political party may request the commission to conduct its party primaries.

“It appears that the commission does not have room for rejecting such a request. But there is also the next issue as to whether it will be prudent for the commission to run political parties primaries at the same time conduct elections,” the analysis states.

Still on party nominations, the law now requires IEBC to have a web portal to host party membership lists for primaries as well as submission of candidates’ data.

“The commission must revise the timelines in the EOP in order to respond to the new realities. The requirement to gazette the party primary candidates will entail costs that have not been budgeted for in the current financial year,” the analysis states.

Furthermore, IEBC says it will now have to “develop a policy on how to manage political party nominations when requested which will provide for logistical, budgetary, training and other requirements”.

In regard to voter registration, IEBC cannot hold phase two of the exercise until the current register is audited an exercise that begins on Monday when IEBC invites Expression of Interests (EoI).

The timelines for the audit, from tendering to implementation, has been estimated to last until January 3, 2017.

IEBC says there is no clear methodology provided to undertake the audit.

“The commission will have to explore practices from elsewhere on auditing a register compiled using biometric registration system. The question that the commission must ponder is whether all other processes of voter registration as outlined in the EOP are subject to the outcome of the said audit,” the analysis states.

PROCEDURES

The next mass voter registration, including of the diaspora, is therefore expected to start on January 9 and last 45 days.

The commission will then have another 45 days to prepare a provisional register and thereafter 30 days for verification.

Amending the register after verification is estimated to last 30 days until June 9, 2017 after which IEBC will have seven days to certify and publish the register ahead of the elections.

When it comes to results management which comprises counting, tallying, collating, announcement, transmitting and declaration of results at election, IEBC is required to tally and verify the results received at the national tallying centre and publish the polling result forms on an online public portal.

“The declaration of presidential results is based on the data submitted by the constituency returning officers to the national tallying centre.

"In essence, nothing unusual from the current practice except for ensuring that the polling stations results forms are availed online for ease access by the public,” the analysis states.