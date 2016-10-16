By OUMA WANZALA

More by this Author

Campaigns promoting cancer awareness seem to be gaining traction among Kenyans following attendance of more than 3,000 during a weekend exercise.

The activity was held in Dagoretti, Nairobi, as a curtain raiser for the official launch of Beth Mugo Cancer Foundation which will take place on October 24 at Kenyatta International Convection Centre (KICC).

According to the medics conducting the screening, this was a rare exercise where a large number of men turned up to be tested for prostate cancer.

Health Principal Secretary Nicholas Muraguri, who presided over the event, emphasized the need to adopt healthy lifestyles.

“Let us avoid tobacco smoking, alcohol abuse, follow proper diet and regular exercise among others,” the PS said.

The event at Dagoretti South District Commissioner’s grounds was attended by Nominated Senator Beth Mugo, Nominated Senator Beatrice Erachi and MP Dennis Waweru (Dagoreti South).

It was a joint partnership between the Ministry of Health and Health Resolution and involved screening for breast, cervical and prostate cancer.

Senator Mugo said the high turn-out is testimony that the people have gradually started to understand the importance of early testing to detect signs of cancer before ones health becomes worse.