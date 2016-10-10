By PAULINE KAIRU

"I don’t know how to thank LG for these new arms. I am so happy that I have these arms. Now I can do things on my own," said an ecstatic Jackline Mwende at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, bouquet in hand.

She had been handed the flowers by family members and well wishers who had come to welcome her back into the country upon her arrival from Seoul Monday afternoon.

And she showed off her new pair of myoelectric arms, which can move and perform minor chores.

Ms Mwende’s husband allegedly hacked off her hands in August. But on Monday, she said she had forgiven him, though happy that he was in court.

However, Ms Mwende said she will not consider remarrying.

But she was more upbeat and expressive than at previous press appearances since her ordeal became known to the public.

“See, I can hold things now,” enthused Ms Mwende, who left for the Asian country on September 26 accompanied by Ms Hellen Kanini, a nurse at the Machakos County emergency rescue team.

The arms, whose lifespan is estimated at 10 years, are fitted with a naturalistic brown glove matching her skin colour and one can hardly tell they are artificial.

“They’re very heavy but I was told I’ll get used to them and they will feel lighter,” she said.

The prosthetics are operated by an output apparatus controlled by electric system and the contraction of muscles.

They were made and fitted at Daihan Prosthetics & Orthotics Institute for Sh3 million, funded by LG Electronics.

LIFE SAVER

Ms Mwende will be able to do minor daily activities and self-sustaining chores.

After she was fitted with the prosthetics, she recalled, she first held a cup. With time, she has been able to do more — including eating, dressing and going to the toilet.

“I can’t bathe myself yet, but the doctors said I can do those things with time,” she said. “I’m happy I’ll regain my privacy soon.

“Now I can go back to tending to my shop. I can continue earning my livelihood without having to rely on anyone.”

Myoelectric limbs are superior to manually controlled ones because they receive their impulses from the brain to achieve physical movement through an electric control signal, explained Dr Michael Maru, the chief Orthopedic surgeon at PCEA Kikuyu Hospital, where Ms Mwende was initially treated.

Her prosthetics measurements were taken on September 28 and within nine days she was called by the hospital. She was fitted with the arms on Saturday.