Nairobi Senator Mike Mbuvi Sonko on Saturday accused Director of Public Prosecutions Keriako Tobiko of witch-hunt for using an ‘edited’ clip to demand investigations into his conduct.

Mr Mbuvi, during the funeral of former Kathiani MP Wavinya Ndeti's husband in Mutungoni, Athi River, on Friday, said he was the acting president.

In a post on his Twitter page this evening, the senator blamed the opposition, whom he argued had pressurised the DPP to carry out the probe.

“I hereby clarify that my utterances were altered in the edited clip to depict my social, political and influence based position as challenging presidency.

“I uphold my sworn oath to respect the Presidency and urge my fellow political leaders, regardless of either divide, to respect the same,” he wrote.

Mr Keriako Tobiko ordered the Inspector-General of Police Joseph Boinnet to probe the senator for what he described as inappropriate behaviour.

“My attention has been drawn to a video clip aired by various TV stations and widely shared on social media platforms in which Senator Sonko is captured engaging in disruptive conduct,” read part of Mr Tobiko’s letter emailed to Mr Boinnet on Friday.

Sonko, a flamboyant politician known for controversies, ran into trouble after he claimed he was third in command after President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto.

At the funeral, he told mourners he was representing the President who is away in Togo for a maritime conference, and incorrectly said the Deputy President was away in France.

He said: During the funeral ceremony...I received orders from the Office of the President to read the presidential speech who was on official duty in Togo, while his able deputy William Ruto was en route from France in the same capacity."

The two top leaders are not supposed to be out of the country at the same time to avoid creating a power vacuum.

And legally, it is the Speaker of the National Assembly, Justin Muturi, who is the third in command.

Further, the Nairobi senator fought back saying the video clip aired on Friday and Saturday had been cut out to depict him as a renegade.

“Based on the unreleased footage, it is evident that the allegations are drawn to tarnish my name based on my political inclination."