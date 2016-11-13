By AGGREY OMBOKI

Opposition leader Raila Odinga on Sunday said he would not stop raising concerns about any suspicious projects executed by the government, including the controversial Itare dam in Bomet County.

He said the project, being carried out in the heart of the Mau Forest, would cause severe ecological disasters, and called for its suspension.

The Cord leader said the Sh33 billion water project posed a significant environmental risk to parts of the South Rift and Nyanza regions.

The dam is part of a number of projects the government is undertaking to improve water provision to various towns across the country.

Mr Odinga has similarly raised queries about the Northern Collector Tunnel in Murang’a saying it will disrupt water flow on the rivers that feed the River Tana.

He said it could turn Murang’a, Garissa, Ukambani and Tana Delta regions into deserts.

On Sunday, Mr Odinga said Bomet, Nyamira, Migori and Homa Bay counties’ water supply systems would be substantially affected if the project is allowed to proceed.

“When I raised the issue of the dam, a few people dismissed my fears as unfounded. A study of the project shows potential effects on the water supply in the five counties. This proves that my assertions are correct,” he said.

ISSUES AFFECTING KENYANS

Mr Odinga said he would not be cowed into silence on issues affecting Kenyans.

“I know the Jubilee people would like me to keep quiet on issues like this Itare Dam project that has a major bearing on the lives of Kenyans. Let them know that nobody is going to stop me from speaking out whenever such matters arise,” he said yesterday at the burial of Mrs Peris Kegoro, the mother of human rights lawyer George Kegoro at Borabu sub-county, Nyamira County.

The Cord leader also accused the government of failing to tame spiralling cattle theft on the Borabu-Bomet border.

The opposition leader hit out at the Gusii unity caucus for lacking political direction.

Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama, who was present, said the region was still a Cord zone and asked Mr Odinga to prepare for his swearing-in as president shortly after next year’s General Election, which they were confident he would win.