If you registered as a voter before November 19, 2012, then you must enlist in the roll of voters again before February 14 or be locked out of the August General Election, the electoral agency has said.

This follows what the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) said was social media rumours that had caused panic and confusion among Kenyans.

The IEBC is targeting six million new voters by Valentine’s Day in a month-long registration that started in January 16.

“Our attention has been drawn to a message circulating in social media platforms indicating that persons who registered before November 2012 must register afresh.

"This seems to be causing a bit of confusion and panic among those who registered as voters in November 2012,” IEBC Media and communications manager Andrew Limo said in a statement.

Mr Limo clarified that those whose registration was still valid are Kenyans who enlisted between November 19 and December 18, 2012.

“The data collected during that period is what forms part of the register used in the 2013 General Election,” Mr Limo said, meaning they will not have to register again.

Mr Limo added: “Please note that the only other registration that happened before the 2012 registration is the one conducted in preparation for the 2010 referendum. That registration is no longer valid.”