By ERIC MATARA

More by this Author

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) wants billboards and banners erected by politicians in various parts of the country brought down as it seeks to stop early campaigns.

The polls agency warned of heavy penalties against politicians found culpable of the misconduct. It cautioned leaders against breaking campaign rules.

“We are going to advise our coordinators to forward pictures of the billboards and names of their owners to the commission’s headquarters for legal action. We would like to remind politicians that the campaign period has not begun and they should not engage in early campaigns,” IEBC communications manager Andrew Limo told the Nation.

Questions are also being raised about the huge spending on such billboards and banners.

“The IEBC is aware of politicians who are using billboards and posters to campaign. It is also aware that others are ensuring that their names appear on examination papers and geometrical sets to lure voters. Such aspirants risk prosecution and hefty penalties, including being barred from taking part in the 2017 General Election,” said Mr Limo.

EARLY CAMPAIGNS

At the same time, Rift Valley regional coordinator Wanyama Musiambo issued a warning to politicians engaging in early campaigns in the area.

“Politicians engaging in premature campaigns that threaten the peace and security of the region will be arrested,” said Mr Musiambo.

Mr Limo urged politicians who have erected banners and billboards on roadsides and other places to immediately bring them down.

According to the IEBC, the official campaign period starts on June 28 and ends on August 6, 2017.

A spot check by the Nation across Nakuru County, for instance, showed that campaign billboards and banners of aspirants for various seats have been erected at strategic places.

Along the Nakuru-Nairobi highway, five billboards bearing the name and portrait of Nakuru Senate aspirant Susan Kihika stand tall, complete with congratulatory messages for the Jubilee Party.

Similar portraits have been erected in various areas across the country, urging the electorate to support particular candidates in the next elections.