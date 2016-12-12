The families of those burnt beyond recognition may be forced to wait for another two weeks for DNA tests to be concluded.

Mr Fred Majiwa, Communications Manager St John Ambulance, said government pathologists would then begin post-mortem from Tuesday.

By ABIUD OCHIENG

More by this Author

At least 33 bodies from the Naivasha tragedy are set for identification at Chiromo Mortuary in Nairobi on Monday morning.

Mr Fred Majiwa, Communications Manager St John Ambulance, said government pathologists would then begin post-mortem from Tuesday.

The families of those burnt beyond recognition may be forced to wait for another two weeks for DNA tests to be concluded.

39 KENYANS

“Well-wishers willing to support friends and relatives can send their donations of food and refreshments to Chiromo Mortuary,” Mr Majiwa said.

The agencies supporting friends and relatives of the deceased at the mortuary include St John Ambulance, Red Cross, National Disaster Operations Centre. and National Disaster Management Unit.

Relatives are also being offered psychosocial support to help them deal with the traumatising process of body identification.

The Saturday night smash-up claimed the lives of 39 Kenyans after lorry ferrying inflammable materials allegedly lost control and hit vehicles from oncoming traffic at Karai area on the Naivasha-Nakuru road.

NAROK TOUR

The fatalities included 11 officers from the General Service Unit who were returning to Nairobi from duty in Bomet.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta’s visit to Narok scheduled for Tuesday, 13 December 2016, has been postponed so he can visit the families of the 11 GSU officers who perished,” read a statement from the Presidential Strategic Communications Unit.

President Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga led Kenyans in mourning those who lost their lives.