Imperial bank depositors hold second street protest in Nairobi

A group of depositors affected by the closure of Imperial Bank staged a second street protest in Nairobi on Thursday to mark one year since the institution was put under receivership.

They carried placards and sang outside Imperial Court in Westlands for the better part of the day calling on the government to reign in those behind the bank’s collapse.

“We are depositors drawn together after the closure of the bank, all our monies and savings stuck in there,” Mr Mahmood Khambiye said.

The demonstrators called on the President to order “swift action” and the judiciary to fast track the cases pending in court over the bank’s liquidity.

“We have no representation on decision making level in the receiver process and we need to be heard. We request CBK to allow us to sit at their table for decision making and involvement in the depositors’ fate,” Mr Khambiye a member of the Imperial bank Lobby group said.

He said they were demanding a return of the depositors’ money in full.

“It can be said that 93 per cent of depositors were fully paid at the time of the second payment of NIC bank but it can also be claimed that the remaining 7 per cent hold about 80 per cent of depositors’ funds that remain unpaid as at now,” he said.