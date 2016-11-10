President Kenyatta issued the warning as he urged Kenyans to remain united and to work in harmony for the development of the country.

By PSCU

Politicians who engage in hate speech and incitement will face stern action, President Uhuru Kenyatta has warned.

The President said any politician, whether from the ruling party or the opposition, who breaks the law by engaging in hate speech as the country approaches the General Elections will face the full force of the law.

President Kenyatta issued the warning as he urged Kenyans to remain united and to work in harmony for the development of the country.

“Politicians should not think that they are untouchable. If you go out there and incite Kenyans we will take action against you. And when action is taken against you, do not complain that it is politics,” he added.

The President made the statement when he joined religious leaders from Elgeyo Marakwet County for a fundraiser at the Laico Regency Hotel, Nairobi, last night. The fundraiser, organized through ELMA Mtumishi SACCO, which all religious leaders from Elgeyo Marakwet are members of, was attended by a cross section of leaders including politicians from the County.

He commended the religious leaders for uniting for a common cause and said that their example is worth emulating.

“The coming together of different denominations to work together is the spirit that all Kenyans should embrace. We need to recognise that our diversity should not be a cause of division and hate,” said President Kenyatta.