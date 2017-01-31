Insecurity, drought affect voter listing in North Rift

By WYCLIFF KIPSANG

By TITUS OMINDE

The fresh cases of insecurity and persistent dry spell being experienced in many counties in the North Rift is threatening the ongoing voter registration in the region.

The situation has been aggravated by the killing of a Kenya Police Reservist (KPR) by raiders at the banditry prone Kerio Valley on Sunday.

National Council of NGOs is now warning that the voter registration exercise will be futile in the region as many people have fled their homes.

The council Chairman Stephen Cheboi said many people will be locked out of the exercise if security is not improved.

“Residents of Kerio Valley have taken refuge in caves and they hardly come out because of insecurity occasioned by cattle rustling in the area,” he said at a press conference in Eldoret on Monday.

The council called on the government to give priority to the security of residents for the electoral commission to meets its targeted number of registered voters.

Mr Cheboi appealed to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to consider extending voter registration period in areas affected by insecurity.

West Pokot Senator John Lonyangapuo said the dry spell being experienced in region has affected the exercise as pastoralists have moved to other areas in search of pasture and water.

Many pastoralists, especially in West Pokot County have moved to as far as Uganda.

“We fear many people will not register as voters due to the biting drought. The government should consider supplying relief food at registration centres as a way of mobilizing them to enlist,” said the senator.

He cited the worst hit areas as Masol and North Pokot where many locals have resorted to eating wild fruits for survival.

Former Information Minister Samuel Poghisio also called on the government to collaborate with the World Food Programme (WFP) to supply relief food.

According to records from IEBC, only 12,112 people have registered in West Pokot County since the exercise started.

By Thursday last week, an estimated 70,000 new electorates had been registered in the North Rift against a target of 700,000.

IEBC North Rift regional coordinator Bilha Kiptugen acknowledged that insecurity in some parts of the region was posing a threat to the voter registration exercise.

“The exercise in the most parts of the region is going on smoothly except in the areas like Sigor, Turkana South around the Kapedo where locals fled due to the insecurity as most shied away,” said the official.

She said that her office was liaising with security personnel to ensure the success of the exercise in conflict prone regions.

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi also raised concern over the low voter listing in some drought stricken parts in the region.

“The government should deal with the drought with the seriousness in deserves,” added the Kanu chairman.