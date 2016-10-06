By BRIAN MOSETI

The government had intelligence that Al-Shabaab militants were planning to attack Mandera but it was not sufficient to act on, government spokesperson Erick Kiraithe said Thursday.

On Thursday morning, terrorists attacked a compound where 33 non-local residents were living, killing six.

The attack happened at 2.45am at Bulla, near Survey, in Mandera.

Mr Kiraithe said the intelligence was what informed security forces to promptly respond to the crisis and managed to rescue 27 people.

Of the six who were killed, five died on the spot while one passed away during treatment.

“Yes we had intelligence that Al-Shabaab terrorists were targeting government agencies and civilians, but it was not enough to go by,” he said.

He said the number of terrorists involved in the attack had not been confirmed but additional security services had been deployed to pursue the assailants and provide security to the residents.

“The attackers escaped through the border following an effective response from our security forces,” he added.

“An attack on one Kenyan is an attack on all Kenyans; those agents of Lucifer will not succeed here. The government takes this opportunity to send our deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this heinous attack,” he added.

Further, Mr Kiraithe said Kenya is dealing firmly with terrorism and will not condone Al-Shabaab sympathisers or anyone who uses religion to divide Kenyans.

The Kenya-Somalia border has been blamed numerous times and is seen as porous, allowing terrorists to sneak into the country, wreak havoc and escape.

Kenya is in the process of erecting a wall on the border as one way to prevent such attacks.

“I want to assure all Kenyans that the wall project is still ongoing but it will not solve all our terrorism problems,” he said.

Edited by Philip Momanyi