Ipoa launches probe into police brutality in Mumias

Wednesday November 30 2016

Ms Veronica Omayo mourns after her son was

Ms Veronica Omayo mourns after her son was burnt in his house by GSU officers who were searching for firearms stolen from Booker Police Post in Mumias on November 24, 2016. Ipoa has launched investigations into the brutality. PHOTO | TONY OMONDI | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

By STELLA CHERONO
The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has initiated investigations into alleged police brutality in Mumias

Ipoa has urged the public to give them information on police actions during the operation.

The authority said Wednesday that it had established a desk at the Christian Growth Church in Shibale Township to receive information from the public.

“The desk is open from 8 am to 5pm from Wednesday November 30 to December 2, 2016,” a statement from Public Relations Officer, Dennis Oketch said.

The investigations, he said, followed media reports that police officers searching for seven firearms and several rounds of ammunitions stolen from the Booker Police Post used excessive force on residents.

“IPOA has launched investigations to determine culpability of offending police officers with a view to making appropriate recommendations,” Mr Oketch said.

