Iria, Wambora eye different roles

By NDUNGU GACHANE

More by this Author

By CHARLES WANYORO

More by this Author

Angry voters in Mt Kenya region sent home all county chiefs except two: Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria and his Embu counterpart Martin Wambora.

Mr Wambora revealed to the Nation that he intends to retire from politics once his term ends in 2022.

But this only if he survives an ongoing petition filed against his election by former Embu senator Lenny Kivuti. Hearing of the petition resumes Tuesday.

BIGGER ROLE

For his part, Mr Wa Iria, popularly known by his monicker, ‘No wira Tu’ (It’s all about work), has now set his sights on the 2022 election campaign and is angling himself to assume a bigger role in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s political base.

“We are focused on delivering our 2017 promises. But of course, I will be eyeing a national post when the right time comes,” said the governor.

Mr Wa Iria has represented Deputy President William Ruto in several fundraising events in Central Kenya, a sign that the two may be forging an alliance. His ‘Taifa la Jubilee’ campaign machinery was also used by Jubilee leaders to marshal votes in the October 26 repeat presidential election.

Murang’a has the second biggest voting bloc after Kiambu, accounting for half a million of the 3 million votes in Central Kenya. Mr Wa Iria has also unveiled dairy projects in what he calls empowerment of villagers.

SUPPORT

At his swearing-in, local MPs urged him to prepare to deputise Mr Ruto, if the DP runs for president in 2022 as expected.

Led by Woman Representative Sabina Wanjiru Chege, the leaders said time has come for Murang’a County to produce a deputy president after its unwavering support for the current and former governments.

Ms Chege urged all the elected leaders in the county to work in solidarity so as to get the second top position in the country in the next General Election.

“I urge all the new leaders to unite so that when we front our own governor Mwangi wa Iria, no one will object,” Ms Chege said.

Maragua MP Mary Waithira, popularly known as Wamaua, who once led an impeachment motion against Mr Iria when she was an MCA, said she would ensure the governor deputises Mr Ruto.

“Governor Mwangi wa Iria is best suited to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

ELECTORATE

“He is the only governor in Central Kenya who was re-elected in 2017, meaning his leadership has been accepted by the electorate,” says Mburu Kirehu a resident.

In Embu, Mr Wambora says he intends to dedicate his energies to business after his second term ends in 2022.

“No more politics for me. I feel that 10 years would be enough to serve wananchi, let others have a chance too. I will serve the county and the country in the business sector,” he said.

The former provincial administrator, who at one time contemplated becoming a Catholic priest, said he was happy with the limitation that governors serve a maximum of two terms, saying this would enable many other people to actualise their vision.

Despite the petition, the governor has been busy working and has lined up the projects he intends to deliver, such as new roads in each of the 20 wards, paving the ones in Embu town, and completion of the Embu stadium.