Isiolo KCPE exams mix-up: Officials say there would be no delay

KCPE Social Studies and Religious Education examination papers of Merti Primary School in Isiolo were today morning found in a container at Sericho in Garba Tulla sub-county, about 120km away.

The papers were discovered after education officials and sub-county security team opened the container at 5am to distribute the examination papers to headteachers.

Garba Tulla Deputy County Commissioner Kipchumba Rutto confirmed the mix-up and said the papers are being transported via road under tight security to Merti Primary School.

A cover of the examination papers with the school's code was found in a container in Merti but with no papers inside.

"We are going to try our best despite the distance and poor roads. We hope that we won't experience any delays," said the DCC.

The exam papers could have been wrongly packaged by the Kenya National Examination Council, according to officials.

Merti Deputy County Commissioner Julius Maiyo said they have dispatched a vehicle and a team to collect the papers in Iresaburu, 12km from Merti town.

"We normally open our container at 6am but we were forced to confirm it earlier after we received the information from or Sericho counterparts. We are hopeful that there won't be any delays," said Mr Maiyo.