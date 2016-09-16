By BRIAN MUREITHI

An investigation has been launched into whether the Isis terrorist group was involved in last Sunday’s attack on a police station in Mombasa amid heightened security in the county.

Government Spokesman Eric Kiraithe said the attack was aimed at sabotaging government operations and it is no surprise that they targeted a police station since terrorists now see them as a threat to their activities.

Mr Kiraithe, who was addressing the media at KICC on Friday, Nairobi, said there were reports that Isis had claimed responsibility for the attack and the government wanted to get to the bottom of this.

The attack at the Mombasa Central police station left two officers injured and the station damaged.

It has also emerged that one of the officers injured in the attack is expectant.

Mr Kiraithe said that the officer and her unborn child were out of danger.

“Sabotage as a weapon has been used as an action of war and it is to deny and cripple government services. Attacking a police station is therefore a deliberate attempt to criminally deny the public of these services,” he said after noting that police stations are the first institution people turn to when attacked by criminals or when they need to report an offence against them.

The government spokesman said it was of great concern that the three attackers were in close communication with several individuals including their relatives as they planned the attack.

Mr Kiraithe warned the public that failure to report terrorism activities is tantamount to willingly being an accomplice in the mass murder of innocent citizens and a “blanket betrayal of humanity”.

“Had someone reported this plot on time, the deceased culprits would have been arrested, subjected to the due process of the law and eventually given an opportunity to reform and to achieve their God given potential,” added Mr Kiraithe.

Mr Kiraithe said that the government is aware terrorists have now changed tack and are using women as accomplices.

He however, warned that security agencies are alert on any kind of camouflage that they may use to cause terror.

The spokesman added that the extremists are aware there is intensified intelligence saying that is why they targeting naïve, school going girls.

He said the democratic space in the country had opened opportunities for the youth and urged them to dismiss elements that promise bloodshed in exchange for what he termed as a life of paradise.

He appealed to the public to be vigilant and provide any information that may assist security agencies thwart any attack.

He also urged Kenyans to be patriotic and unite in eliminating poverty which he said terrorists had exploited to lure the youth to their activities.

Mr Kiraithe further added that many youth who had been radicalized had surrendered to the government and given vital information on the terrorists, which he said cannot be made public for fear of endangering their lives and undermining the efforts to fight terror.