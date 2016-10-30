Isis takes blame for attack on officer at US embassy

By AGENCIES

The Islamic State has said the man shot dead after stabbing a GSU officer at the US embassy in Nairobi was following its instructions, a news agency has reported.

It was said that the attacker forcibly tried to access the embassy on Thursday and when stopped, he drew out a knife and stabbed the officer on the head and hand before the officer killed him.

His identity was not revealed although Gigiri OCPD Vitalis Otieno said he was a Wajir County resident.

Through its news outlet called Amaq on Saturday, the terror group said: "The person who carried out the stabbing of a guard outside the American embassy in Nairobi last Thursday was a soldier of Islamic State responding to calls to target coalition countries."

The police is also probing whether the group was behind the foiled attack at a police station in Mombasa on September 10 that saw the assailants, three women, killed.

The jihadists are responsible for many bombings that have led to deaths of thousands in the Middle East and other parts of the world.