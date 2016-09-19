Italian trampled to death by elephant in Kenya

An Italian tourist was trampled to death by an elephant in a Kenyan national park while trying to get a good picture, police said.

"He was attacked not far from his tent while photographing it," a police officer, who asked not to be named, told AFP.

The man, who was 66, "sustained serious injuries and died before he could be taken to hospital", he added.

The accident occurred at the Swara camp in Tsavo National Park, near the Kenyan coast, and was confirmed by the city of Malindi's police chief Muchangi Mutawa, who did not provide more details.