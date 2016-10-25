JSC nominates Lenaola for Supreme Court judge

By OBED SIMIYU

More by this Author

High Court judge Isaac Lenaola has been proposed for appointment as judge of the Supreme Court to replace Justice Philip Tunoi, who was forced to retire.

"The Judicial Service Commission has after lengthy deliberations recommended Justice Isaac Lenaola, for appointment as judge of the Supreme Court of Kenya and has submitted the name to the president,” said JSC chairperson Margaret Kobia in a statement on Tuesday evening.

During his vetting, Justice Lenaola defended his ruling that homosexuals register their organisation, explaining that the Constitution espouses the rights of every Kenyan, including gays and bisexual and transgender people.

His decision, he said, was based on the constitutional provision of freedom of association.

“The Constitution recognises that people have a right to form associations and associate with their kind and this is what guided my judgment on the matter,” he told the vetting panel.

In June this year, the Supreme Court upheld a Court of Appeal verdict that judges retire at the age of 70.