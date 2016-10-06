By ISAAC ONGIRI

The Ministry of Public Service has ordered the transfer of 680 administrative personnel to enhance efficiency.

The middle-level civil servants are known to enjoy many privileges, including access to top government officials, foreign trips and assignments that come with handsome allowances.

The announcement has caused tension as many officers attached to senior government personnel, including ministers are affected.

In a September 20 letter, the Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs, Ms Lilian Mbogo-Omollo, said the affected officers had been ordered to report to their new stations by October 31.

Some top government officials have demanded a revocation of the order.

The foreign and energy ministries are among state departments that have raised concerns.

Some Cabinet Secretaries whose staff were moved are also said to be complaining.

“It has been decided that the following administrative service personnel be posted and redistributed,” reads part of the letter by Ms Mbogo-Omollo.

Documents seen by the Nation show that some of the affected officers have served in same government offices for close to 30 years.

“It is strange that some people do not want to move from one ministry to another. Some have resorted to using senior officers to intimidate authorities involved in the transfers,” a government official, who sought anonymity, said.

Those affected include junior and senior office administrators normally assigned to the Cabinet secretaries, principal secretaries, county commissioners and senior State Department officers.

The officials also known to run private errands for their bosses.

The PS instructed accounting officers in the ministries to ensure the affected staff move.

A source said the affected civil servants were giving new employees a hard time, making the government act.