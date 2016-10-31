By PSCU

More by this Author

Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli has begun his two-day state visit to Kenya.

On his historic first visit to Kenya as Head of State, President Magufuli, who was received by President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi, was accorded full military honours complete with a 21-gun salute.

The elaborate state reception included a colourful guard of honour mounted by a detachment of the Kenya Air Force, with the military band playing the national anthems of Kenya, Tanzania and that of the East African Community.

The Tanzanian leader began his visit by laying a wreath at the mausoleum of Kenya’s founding father, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, before proceeding to State House for the formal reception shortly after 11am.

BILATERAL TALKS

Deputy President William Ruto, Cabinet secretaries, Chief of Defence Forces General Samson Mwathethe and other senior government officials were also attended the reception.

Thereafter, the Tanzanian leader signed the distinguished visitors' book, after which President Kenyatta invited him into his office for tête-à-tête.

The leaders will discuss a range of issues of mutual interest at the bilateral and regional level.