By KENNEDY KIMANTHI

Senator Kiraitu Murungi and two Meru MPs have downplayed the installation of Meru Governor Peter Munya as Party of National Unity (PNU) leader

The governor should not misconstrue his enthronement as a direct win for his re-election bid in 2017, they said.

“Munya will not get anywhere," Mr Murungi, who has in the past insisted that PNU had dissolved to join Jubilee Party (JP), said. "We are asking the Meru people to pray for him so that he can see the light."

The Meru senator said by not folding up and joining the Jubilee Party, PNU was a party in the dark and in the opposition.

“He (Munya) is an adamant person. I even took him to President Uhuru Kenyatta to discuss this matter and he refused to listen. Let him take his own position on this matter," Mr Murungi, who is eyeing the Meru governor seat, said.

ROUGH TIME

“We have decided as Meru leaders the political vehicle to be in is JP. Those who want to remain behind with bicycles and other means, it’s up to them."

JP, he said, is destined for greatness and would foster peace, unity, prosperity and progress for all Kenyans.

MPs Mithika Linturi (Igembe South) and Gideon Mwiti (Imenti Central)said aspirants intending to run on PNUs ticket would have a rough time in the August 2017 elections.

Mr Mwiti claimed “small parties” that did not not join JP were spreading falsehoods that they were supporting President Kenyatta's re-election.

PNU has agreed to support Mr Kenyatta in 2017 but field candidates for all other elective posts.

“They have no direction at all. Locals should not join PNU,” Mr Mwiti said.

MUNYA ENDORSED

The leaders spoke at Equator Methodist Church of Kenya and Mujwa Catholic Church in Central Imenti where they attended Sunday services and a fundraiser.

Mr Linturi said PNU supporters were likely to end up in the Opposition.

“We cannot have such a leadership that is not accountable to the people of Meru,” he said.

During a delegates conference on Friday, Mr Munya was also endorsed to vie for presidency on PNU ticket in 2022.

Last week, the Political Parties Dispute Resolution Tribunal ruled that PNU was not part of Jubilee.

DO BETTER

MCAs led by vocal nominated member Alhaju Mwendia accused Mr Munya’s administration of embezzling public resources.

Mr Mwendia said the county government operations were shrouded in secrecy and urged Meru people to demand for accountability.

Senator Murungi said he should be elected governor because he is a development-conscious leader who has the interests of locals at heart.