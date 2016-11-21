He declared his interest in a political seat soon after the ICC closed his and Mr Ruto's case.

Mr Sang, who is banking on his popularity as KASS FM presenter, will face off with, among others, incumbent Patrick Khaemba.

Mr Sang, who was cleared of crimes against humanity charges at the International Criminal Court alongside Deputy President William Ruto in September 2015, said he has what it takes for the post.

By WYCLIFF KIPSANG

More by this Author

Former ICC indictee and radio presenter Joshua arap Sang has thrown his hat in the ring for the Trans Nzoia gubernatorial seat.

Mr Sang, who was cleared of crimes against humanity charges at the International Criminal Court alongside Deputy President William Ruto in September 2015, said he has what it takes for the post.

“I want to tap [into] the rich athletic talent and high potential of agriculture in Trans-Nzoia County to turn around the economy of the region,” he said on Sunday after attending the 10th edition of Kass Marathon.

Mr Sang, who is banking on his popularity as a former KASS FM presenter, will face off with, among others, incumbent Patrick Khaemba.

CASE CLOSED

He declared his interest in a political seat soon after the ICC closed his and Mr Ruto's case.

The Hague-based court closed the case following an application by prosecutor Fatou Bensouda, who cited, among other thing, witness interference and Kenya's non-cooperation.

“In compliance with the Trial Chamber’s order ICC-01/09-01/11-1948-Conf, the Prosecution hereby notifies the Trial Chamber, Parties and participants that it formally closes the Prosecution’s case," Ms Bensouda wrote to the court.

Ruto and Sang were facing crimes against humanity charges following the 2007/08 post-election violence that left at least 1,300 people dead and uprooted more than 600,000 others from their homes.