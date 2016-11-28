By BEATRICE OBWOCHA

A news anchor at a Kenyan television station has been arrested following an offensive by the Uganda People's Defence Force at the Obusinga Bwa Rwenzururu Palace in Kasese District on Sunday.

It is not clear why Kenya Television Network (KTN) anchor Joy Doreen Biira was arrested. She was said to be in Kasese for a traditional ceremony when the offensive was launched at the palace.

Ms Biira was arrested alongside her fiancé and three other people from her uncle’s house.

Uganda police spokesman Felix Kaweesi confirmed in an interview with KTN that Ms Biira was detained overnight.

He said the journalist “crossed the line” and that she will be granted bond Monday.