By CHARLES LWANGA

By DANIEL TSUMA NYASSY

Journalists and the public were on Tuesday sent out of the Kilifi County Assembly chambers as eight of the 10 officials suspected of colluding to steal Sh51 million from the county began to give their evidence.

The officials pleaded with the special committee, led by Speaker Jimmy Kahindi, to allow them to give evidence behind closed doors, saying some if the information they intended to reveal touched on their bosses.

Only Jacob Konde, the senior accountant for health, said he was ready to give evidence in the presence of the media “and anyone else” in the investigation.

FEEL UNSAFE

Roads and transport inspector Lenox Mwadzoya was the first to speak, saying he did not feel safe “pouring what I have in the presence of the media and members of the public”.

What they were about to reveal, he said, would incriminate their bosses and they feared that the repercussions would be severe.

“We feel that we will not be at ease to say what we want to say. Our security is not guaranteed and this could extend to our families," he said.

"So, we ask this commission to ask the press and members of the public to go out. Only the honourable MCAs should be allowed here,” he appealed.

SIMILAR APPEALS

His colleagues made similar appeals, saying they would speak “the truth without reservation” before the chairman made his order.

Mr Kahindi ordered the media and the public to leave the hall in order to allow the officers to testify with ease.

The suspended officers who backed the ruling are Paul Mwazo (county treasury deputy director), John Kalume (senior finance accountant) and Josephine Muramba (principal education accountant).

Others are Lilian Hariri (health clerical officer), Vivian Sidi Nzai (water accountant), Johnson Nyamawi Gambi (senior finance accountant), Chief Health Officer Timothy Malingi and Dickson Tembo (agriculture clerical officer).

PASSWORDS

Mr Kahindi had earlier directed that the suspended officers, whose passwords are said to have been used to transfer money to bank accounts belonging to five private companies, testify individually.

“The officers come from different departments and each has distinct evidence concerning the loss,” said the Speaker.

Last week, the committee heard that the money was fraudulently wired through the Integrated Financial Management System (Ifmis) and Internet banking to Makegra Supplies, Zohali Supplies, Kilingi Investment, Leadership Edge Associates and Daima One Enterprises.