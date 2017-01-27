Joy as Turkana varsity is gazetted

By OUMA WANZALA

Residents of Turkana County have a reason to smile after the region’s only public university was gazetted as a constituent college of Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology.

In the special Kenya Gazette notice dated January 27, Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i said the university college has been established at the former premises of Mount Kenya University, Lodwar Campus.

“The university college shall provide directly, or in collaboration with other institutions of higher learning, facilities for university education...integration of teaching, research and effective application of knowledge and skills to the life and work and welfare of the citizens,” said Dr Matiang’i.

He added that the degrees and diplomas to be awarded by the university college will be conferred by Masinde Muliro.

The college is expected to admit its first students in September.

Masinde Muliro vice-chancellor Fredrick Otieno told Saturday Nation that the college will receive 600 students this year.

“We have all that is required for learning to start at this institution. Next month we will do the official launch of the institution,” said Prof Otieno.

The institution will be expected to play a critical role in offering courses in critical areas such as geology, petroleum and gas which have been discovered in the area.