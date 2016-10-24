By MAUREEN KAKAH

A Jubilee party activist wants journalist Boniface Mwangi prosecuted for allegedly pouring a red substance on police spokesman Charles Owino during protests held against extrajudicial killings soon after a lawyer, his client and a taxi driver were murdered.

Mr Vincent Yegon terms the action as malicious and was done wilfully by Mr Mwangi.

The said incident occurred on July 4 when local and international human rights groups as well as lawyers took to the streets to protest the murders of advocate Willie Kimani, his client Josephat Mwenda and taxi driver Joseph Muiruri.

Through lawyer Ham Lagat, he terms the action as punishable in the Kenyan law claiming that it was a clear breach of public peace.

Mr Yegon further accuses him of using social media platforms to fan ethnic violence as well as incite the public.

In this regard, he faults him of violating the National Cohesion and Integrity Act.

He therefore wants the journalist cum activist charged with incitement to violence, undermining authority of a public officer, breach of public peace and hate speech.