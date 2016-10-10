Jubilee hits back at Raila in dispute over project

By JOHN NJAGI

More by this Author

The Jubilee coalition Monday hit back at Cord leader Raila Odinga over issues regarding a water project.

National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale accused Mr Odinga of discrediting the project yet he launched it when he was Prime Minister four years ago.

Mr Duale claimed there was more to Mr Odinga’s denouncing of the World Bank and France-funded Northern Collector Tunnel in Murang’a County than met the eye.

He said the Cord leader might be unhappy with those who won the tender.

“Raila should tell us if it is not about the 10 per cent commission he was to get but did not get because the contractor he had negotiated with to get the commission did not win the contract,” claimed Mr Duale.

Mr Odinga has criticised the project saying it will lead to desertification.

Mr Duale, however, wondered why he criticised the Sh6.8 billion project that he had earlier showered with praise and had termed "noble" and the biggest project in the country.

On September 18, 2012 when he was Prime Minister, Mr Odinga presided over the launch, in the company of then Water minister Charity Ngilu.

Speaking during a press briefing at Parliament Buildings on Monday, the Garissa Township MP said Mr Odinga was not competent enough to speak on environmental issues.

“We are used to Mr Odinga peddling propaganda and this time it is to divert attention of his followers and the country to the house of Cord which is burning,” he said.

The MP said Mr Odinga’s remarks were misplaced not only because he was not an expert, but because the necessary feasibility studies had been conducted by the World Bank and other institutions, and the project given a green light.

Mr Duale said Mr Odinga was bitter with Jubilee for conducting an “open tender” for the project, which meant that the firm preferred by the opposition chief missed out on the lucrative tender.