By RUTH MBULA

Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto has accused the Jubilee administration of killing devolution by looting free maternity funds and other allocations meant for devolution.

Mr Ruto said the Jubilee administration had resorted to ‘eating’ everything including money meant for HIV/Aids victims, immunization of children and equipment money.

“They have eaten everything, next they will eat us,” he said rhetorically.

Speaking during Chama Cha Mashinani party (CCM) rally in Emurrua Dikirr, Narok County yesterday, Mr Ruto slammed the Jubilee administration for lying to Kenyans that they are keen to nurture devolution.

The former Council of Governors Chairman was accompanied by area MP Johanna Ng’eno. The duo officially opened a CCM party office at Dikirr Township before proceeding to address a mammoth crowd.

“We know they only allocate 30 percent of the total funds set aside for devolution to counties. They loot over 60 percent of the funds,” he said.

While addressing the rally attended by about 7000 residents, Mr Ruto demanded that the government must come clear on how the free maternity fund had been appropriated.

“They should tell us how Sh200million was allocated to a woman. How many children did she give birth to and in what mode of delivery so that she can spend a total Sh 200M?" he asked.

He said the programme had benefitted some men who are not entitled to the funds because they do not give birth.

The Bomet governor who was on a mission to popularize the CCM party said Kenyans are entitled to good management of the economy.

He said the National government had no constitutional right to manage health funds saying they only had three hospitals under them.

“We know they only have Kenyatta National Hospital, Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital and Mathare Mental Hospital,” he noted.

The Emurrua Dikirr MP said the Jubilee top leaders should explain to Kenyans what they have done in the past four years instead of venting their anger on innocent Kenyans who are only demanding for accountability.

“They should learn to respect others. Being asked to be accountable does not warrant to witch-hunt and endless abuses,” he said.

The two leaders reiterated the need for mutual respect between elected leaders saying being in top leadership should not be a reason to belittle others.

They said party differences should not warrant intimidation.