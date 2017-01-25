By JOHN NGIRACHU

Opposition boss Raila Odinga is preparing his supporters for the formation of a coalition government after the next elections by attempting to discredit agencies involved in preparing for the polls, Jubilee MPs have said.

The MPs, led by Majority Leader Aden Duale, said Mr Odinga has been on a mission to reverse the gains made after the government agreed to his demands for significant reforms ahead of the General Election.

“Instead of going to register his 11 million voters, he is inciting, intimidating, scaring and preaching hatred amongst Kenyans. You’re not the custodian of the nation of Kenya,” Mr Duale said, addressing Mr Odinga.

Accompanied by 14 MPs, Mr Duale said Mr Odinga has once again sensed defeat in the polls and is preparing his supporters and getting them ready to refuse the results, which would spark anarchy.

RAILA'S CLAIMS

“We will never allow a grand coalition under our watch. It will never happen. There will be no violence,” said Mr Duale.

The Jubilee MPs were reacting to Mr Odinga's allegations on Tuesday as he rallied his supporters to register as voters that the National Intelligence Service (NIS) is involved in getting Ugandans and Ethiopians to register as Kenyan voters.

“The National Intelligence Service is the core of national security in this country. It is reckless, in bad taste and showing the characteristics you have when you attack it,” said Mr Duale.

Mr Duale said that allegation on the NIS was one of six things Mr Odinga is doing to destabilise the country ahead of the next election.

The others are: discrediting the IEBC and its secretariat by alleging they are registering foreigners, discrediting the National Registration Bureau, stopping the audit of the voters’ register by filing a case in court and similarly challenging the recruitment of a firm to print ballot papers.

NO EVIDENCE

The ruling coalition’s view is that Mr Odinga’s actions undermine the five demands the Opposition made last year as it sought electoral reforms.

These were: a change at the top of the IEBC, an audit of the voters’ register, a change to the election laws, that identity cards be given to the thousands of youth who don’t have then and the use of technology in the election.

The demands were met with the creation of a joint bi-partisan committee that hammered out the changes to the electoral laws, among which were the use of technology in the elections.

Mr Duale urged the media to ask Mr Odinga to back his allegations with evidence.