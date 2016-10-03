By BRIAN MOSETI

Justice Pauline Nyamweya has withdrawn her application for the position of Deputy Chief Justice, saying she is from the same community as Justice David Maraga, who has been nominated to be Chief Justice.

Justice Nyamweya quoted the section of the Constitution on regional balancing in public appointments.

"If I were successful in my application, it may bring a contradiction. I have thought it prudent to withdraw my application," Mrs Nyamweya told the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on Monday.